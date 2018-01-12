ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Poison Center says laundry pod ingestion is no joke and can cause serious health effects.
The concern comes following the recent laundry pod challenge on the internet.
“Similar to what we’ve seen in the past on the internet and on youtube with the cinnamon challenge and ice bucket challenges, adults are challenging each other to ingest the laundry pods,” says Julie Weber, director of the Missouri Poison Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
“These pods really have a higher concentration of surfactin, so the soap, and other proprietary ingredients that can lead into a severe irritation in the throat and even into the lugs,” she says.
Ingesting laundry pods, Weber says, can result in throat irritation, excessive vomiting, wheezing and gasping — many children end up on a ventilator helping them breath, others have died.