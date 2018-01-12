School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Challenge, health, laundry pod, online

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Poison Center says laundry pod ingestion is no joke and can cause serious health effects.

The concern comes following the recent laundry pod challenge on the internet.

“Similar to what we’ve seen in the past on the internet and on youtube with the cinnamon challenge and ice bucket challenges, adults are challenging each other to ingest the laundry pods,” says Julie Weber, director of the Missouri Poison Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“These pods really have a higher concentration of surfactin, so the soap, and other proprietary ingredients that can lead into a severe irritation in the throat and even into the lugs,” she says.

Ingesting laundry pods, Weber says, can result in throat irritation, excessive vomiting, wheezing and gasping — many children end up on a ventilator helping them breath, others have died.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen