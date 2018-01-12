ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We already let our phones tell us everything else – so why not what to eat?
It’s Yummly 2.0, one of the software hits at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The free app, available for Android and ios, uses ingredient recognition to scan what in your refrigerator and cupboards and recommends recipes based on what you have.
You can even program it for your own particular dietary preferences and restrictions. It can even connect with certain smart appliances to program your oven.