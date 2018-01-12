School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:app, Ingredients, Recipes, yummly

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We already let our phones tell us everything else – so why not what to eat?

It’s Yummly 2.0, one of the software hits at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The free app, available for Android and ios, uses ingredient recognition to scan what in your refrigerator and cupboards and recommends recipes based on what you have.

You can even program it for your own particular dietary preferences and restrictions. It can even connect with certain smart appliances to program your oven.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen