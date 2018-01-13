ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police report overall crime is up 1.9% percent in the city for 2017 over the previous year, with a total of 463 more crimes committed. The department reported 25,404 Part I Crimes in 2017 compared to 24,941 in 2016. Part I crimes are comprised of homicides. rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, larcenies/thefts, vehicle thefts and arsons. 205 homicides were reported last year compared to 188 in 2016, a 9% increase. Rapes increased by one to 289. Robberies increased by 40 to 1,944. Aggravated robberies jumped 10.5% to 4,021.
Property crimes increased 0.1% to a total of 18,945 . Burglaries were down 2%. Vehicle thefts decreased 11.3% to 2,713. That’s the lowest number since 1951. Arson was down 25.9%, from 270 to 200. Larcenies were up 4%, to 2713.
St. Louis Police Commissioner John W. Hayden Jr. says “We can do better and we will do better in 2018. Our pursuit of excellence begins with implementing a comprehensive crime strategy, working closer with the community, and taking a holistic approach to reducing crime in the City of St. Louis.”