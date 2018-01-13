School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Greg Branson
Filed Under:Crime Stats

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police report overall crime is up 1.9% percent in the city for 2017 over the previous year, with a total of 463 more crimes committed.  The department reported 25,404 Part I Crimes in 2017 compared to 24,941 in 2016.  Part I crimes are comprised of homicides. rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, larcenies/thefts, vehicle thefts and arsons.  205 homicides were reported last year compared to 188 in 2016, a 9% increase.  Rapes increased by one to 289.  Robberies increased by 40 to 1,944.  Aggravated robberies jumped 10.5% to 4,021.

Property crimes increased 0.1% to a total of 18,945 .  Burglaries were down 2%.  Vehicle thefts decreased 11.3% to 2,713.  That’s the lowest number since 1951.  Arson was down 25.9%, from 270 to 200.  Larcenies were up 4%, to 2713.

St. Louis Police Commissioner John W. Hayden Jr. says “We can do better and we will do better in 2018.  Our pursuit of excellence begins with implementing a comprehensive crime strategy, working closer with the community, and taking a holistic approach to reducing crime in the City of St. Louis.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen