ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The first thing Carlos Martinez did when he landed in St. Louis last night was see the young women he helped bring to St. Louis, from his hometown in the Dominican Republic, to get her the cancer treatments she desperately needed.
Last month, with the joint efforts of Martinez’s Tsunami Waves Foundation and the Albert Pujols Foundation they were able to transport 17-year-old Camille Fernandez from Puerto Plata to St. Louis. She is fighting acute myelogenous leukemia.
Martinez, who appeared at the St. Louis Cardinals‘ 2018 Winter Warm-Up at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, wore a blue shirt saying “#Pray4Camille” to continue to keep people thinking about his young friend.
“When I was a kid I was in the same situation, no one came around to help me,” Martinez says. “And now I’ve got this opportunity, God blessed me and gave me opportunity and so I’ll bring my heart to everbody.”
You can read more about Martinez’s efforts on Cardinals Insider.