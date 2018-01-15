ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOX) The public will have a chance to honor longtime civil rights leader and attorney Frankie Muse Freeman. Freeman died Friday at the age of 101. Her body will lie in repose from 5 to 8 p.m. this Friday in the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum. Members of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Links Inc., a nonprofit organization will perform brief ceremonies. Ms. Freeman was a past National President of the sorority, a charter member of the Links Inc. She also served as a trustee of the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District.

Her funeral will take place Jan 20th at 9:30am at her longtime church Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in the name of Attorney Frankie Muse Freeman to Washington Tabernacle Scholarship fund, a fund she helped establish and to her Alma mater Howard University in Washington D.C. where she got her law degree.