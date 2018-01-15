Photo provided by the St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman released the following statement regarding the passing of former Blues Chairman Mike Shanahan:

Blues chairman Tom Stillman has issued a statement on the passing of former Blues chairman Mike Shanahan. https://t.co/GaG8LaAr83 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 16, 2018

“The St. Louis Blues organization is saddened to learn of the passing of former Blues chairman Mike Shanahan. Mr. Shanahan set a shining example of leadership both on and off the ice. He captivated Blues fans and made an immeasurable impact on the organization. He will forever be remembered for his passion for the Blues, his engaging personality, and his acquisition of Brett Hull. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Shanahan family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

KMOX Sports analyst Mike Claiborne agrees, big acquisitions like Brett Hull and others helped set the tone for Shanahan’s tenure, also noting he was the first St. Louisan to head the team.

“Mike was all St. Louis when it comes to his athletic involvement,” Claiborne said on Sports Open Line Monday night. “Boy I’ll tell you something, you think about Bill DeWitt and the template he’s laid out as far as owning the St. Louis Cardinals, you know, Mike Shanahan is in that conversation with how he saved the team, and was able to create a real image, a real pride in the hockey team and in St. Louis.”

Shanahan helped form the Kiel Center Partners, which bought the team away from out of state interests and eventually helped keep the Blues in St. Louis with construction of Kiel Center — now called Scottrade Center. The Blues were in talks to move to Saskatoon.

Hull, current Blues executive vice president tweeted after hearing the news, Monday:

Mr. Shanahan was a very special man. I looked up to and respected Mr. Shanahan in all aspects of life. He made people better and I know I am better having known him!! God bless you and the entire Shanahan family. — Brett Hull (@HOFBlues16) January 16, 2018

Al MacInnis and Bobby Plager sent a messages as well:

Mr Shanahan brought me to St Louis and I will forever be grateful to him. We have made STL our home and raised our kids here all because of his approval. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shanahan family at this time. #RIP https://t.co/LuzK5IzUY3 — Al MacInnis (@AMacInnis2) January 16, 2018

Bob Plager on Mr. Shanahan: "I am very fortunate to have been a part of the St. Louis Blues since Day 1. When I look back on all these years of the great players, great owners and great fans, one of them stands out and that's Mike Shanahan." — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 16, 2018

KMOX sports’ Mike Kelly and Claiborne also tweeted about the news.

I will miss this man, Michael Shanahan Sr! Class & a Gentleman personified! When my father died in 1993, his was one of the first notes I received! He impacted the lives of SO MANY in our community! #RIPSR pic.twitter.com/3Kfkt1uKk9 — Mike Kelly (@mikekelly1120) January 16, 2018

Players have training camps, GM’s learn on the job. If owners could take a class on how to treat players, fans and media, mike Shanahan would be the Dean of that institution! It would also eliminate many of the bad owners we have today. — mike claiborne (@claibss) January 16, 2018

From 1986 to 1995, he served as General Partner, Chairman, Governor for the St. Louis Blues.

Shanahan was inducted into the Missouri Sport Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a highly successful member of the St. Louis University Billikins soccer team which claimed two NCAA championships in 1959 and 1960. He was inducted into the St. Louis University Billikins Hall of Fame in 1994.



He was 78-years-old. Details of his death have not yet been made public, KMOX will update this story with more information.

