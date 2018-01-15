“I think it’s unfair to sort of paint him, ‘oh well, he’s a racist,’ when I know for a fact that he cares very deeply about the people of Haiti because he helped finance a trip where they would get vision back for 200 people in Haiti.” That’s Rand Paul on Meet the Press Sunday morning. He’s looking at recent reports in a rational way, which is more than most in the mainstream media care to do.

On Thursday, CNN immediately decided to capitalize on this gift report that the President used strong language referring to foreign countries.

My first impression without knowing the story was, “I can’t believe CNN has that on their screen right now.”

At the time, I was filling in for Mark Reardon and didn’t get a chance to hear the report until after I was off the air that night. And even then, many news organizations had to decide how they were going to report this story. Some like CBS News decided not to use the word in their radio newscasts. NPR, however, did.

I think from the political and actual meaning behind what was said (or not said) in that private meeting is debatable. But networks like CNN didn’t want a debate. They wanted ratings.

For example, I’ve seen a lot of people share a photo on social media regarding a Buzzfeed article from March 11th, 2016:

The article is still posted on their website and is not something. I should point out I decided to edit the screenshots so black out the swear words. It’s not language I use, nor do I wish to use in this blog.

I wondered… how did CNN cover this story when it came out? So I searched Google and restricted it to CNN video headlines for 3-11-16. Here’s the result:

Notice something missing? I had to specifically add the keyword “Obama” to find the story show up, and even then couldn’t find a video of the story that ever made it on-air. But in the news section, you can see show their headline varied greatly from how they covered President Trump. Something was missing.

CNN DID report on it. But look how they reported it. CNN called it a ‘mess’ without using the word. Do you wonder why they would purposely decide to report it that way? It’s simple. Look again at the top headlines from CNN on 3-11-16. It’s mostly headlines about Republican candidate Donald Trump.

It’s all about ratings, even if the headline is them pushing outrage and not news.

Just in case you’re wondering what some of the headlines looked like on Thursday and Friday of last week when searching CNN video headlines:

Whenever the mainstream media goes overboard on a story, you need to stop and ask yourself if there’s a possibility they have an alternative motive for reporting it.

