ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The attorney for the ex husband of the woman with whom Governor Eric Greitens had an affair is sending more audio recordings about that affair to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and the FBI.
Al Watkins says law enforcement wanted them.
“My client is committed to cooperating fully with fulfilling responses to bonafide requests on part of law enforcement, the circuit attorney’s office, the FBI,” Watkins told KMOX News.
It’s unclear what’s on the previously unreleased recordings.
The tapes already disseminated allege Greitens took pictures of the woman in compromising positions — he allegedly threatened to release them if she told anyone about the affair. Greitens has denied the blackmail allegations.