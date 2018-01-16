By Tere Scott

Breakfast is the food that sets the pace for how your day will begin. It’s the most important meal of the day, so you’ve heard. Don’t just pop in a donut and call it a meal. Instead, fuel your body with the most nutritious options. Start your day off right with the best healthy breakfasts in St. Louis.

New Day Gluten Free

7807 Clayton Road

St. Louis, MO 63117

(314) 833-5180

www.newdayglutenfree.com

While healthy eating isn’t necessarily all about going gluten-free, it is a nice alternative. For those who have ditched the gluten lifestyle, there are some nutritious options for starting your day. One of the most popular breakfast items is to choose the biscuits and gravy. Other selections include eggs, Belgian waffles, breakfast rice, or sausages.

Whitebox Eatery

176 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton, MO 63105

(314) 862-2802

www.whiteboxeatery.com

Wake up to bakers who love making good food and want you to enjoy it so much that you make it part of your day every day. Brighten your outlook with delicious food dining in, carrying out or having an event catered. Satisfy your taste buds with Blueprint coffee or cold-pressed juices made fresh every morning and fresh pastries designed by an on-site pastry chef. Add the flavor of avocado and goat’s cheese to your eggs and ham, or enjoy veggies with an egg and toast, turkey sausage, or a B, E. & C which is a bacon jam, eggs, and cheddar brioche.

The Mud House

2101 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 776-6599

www.themudhousestl.com

With a name with Mud in it, you would probably expect a really rich coffee to be on the menu along with a side of donuts. You would not be disappointed if you’re looking for great coffee, but there is a lot of healthier options on the menu that go with coffee than a donut. While the coffee is amazing, be sure to also try the mud slinger that offers a combination of potatoes, vegetarian chili, eggs, cheese and other surprises. Also, check out the delicious breakfast offerings as well. Select a ciabatta with a side dressed with greens, veggies with eggs and goat cheese as well as greens, or a black bean chili burrito for breakfast.

Related: Best Donuts In St. Louis

Rooster

1104 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 241-8118

www.roosterstl.com

A David Bailey restaurant, locals know you will leave completely satisfied with a unique experience that makes downtown a place to remember. If you’re craving a breakfast crepe, this is the place to be. Choose from a wide variety of healthy crepe options like black bean, fresh fruit, or a wide selection of egg options. Come for brunch to enjoy a brunch burger or more tasty options.

Peacock Loop Diner

6261 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

(314) 721-5555

www.peacockloopdiner.com

If the neon signs or jukebox didn’t pique your interests, the fact that the diner never closes or the delicious foods served certainly will make you want to come inside. Known as one of the unique spaces in the area, this 24-hour diner serves delicious food all day long. Of course, you could always go for a traditional diner-style favorite, but why not choose a healthier option. Select a veggies omelet, turkey sausage, or build your own breakfast.

Related: Best 24-Hour Diners In St. Louis