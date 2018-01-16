ST. LOUIS (AP) – Schools are closing across Missouri as temperatures dip.
Winds chills of negative 15 to 30 degrees were forecast across parts of the state. The cold can cause frostbite to exposed skin within 30 minutes.
School districts that announced closings included Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City and St. Louis Public Schools.
Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week. In parts of Kansas City and Columbia, highs in the 50s are expected by the weekend.
Illinois
The National Weather Service has wind chill advisories in effect for western, central and southern Illinois as bitter cold temperatures blanketed parts of the state.
The advisories were issued through noon Tuesday, warning of wind chills as low as -25 degrees. Forecasters also warned of hazardous driving conditions due to snow in some areas.
The frigid weather prompted dozens of school closings Tuesday in central and southern Illinois, including Springfield, Belleville, Edwardsville, Alton and Taylorville. Students on their way back to the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana faced a Tuesday forecast of 3 degrees with a -14 wind chill.
Also in Champaign, one men’s emergency shelter that can hold 30 per night is seeing an average of 43 men a night seeking beds. An overflow shelter has opened.
