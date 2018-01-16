ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Family and friends are asking for help finding a St. Louis musician missing since early Friday morning.
Nathan Jatcko, 31, was last seen at his apartment in the South City area about 1:30 a.m. Friday (1/12).
Nathan never made it to a scheduled Friday morning rehearsal for a performance at The Monocle in The Grove later that evening, and he didn’t find a substitute or call his fellow musicians to let them know he wouldn’t be there, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. His family filed a missing person’s report with St. Louis police that night.
Nathan grew up in Highland and studied music at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He has lived and performed in St. Louis for several years.
He drives a white 2009 Toyota Matrix with plates Missouri plates WK1-C2H.
A Facebook page, “Finding Nathan Jatcko,” has been created to assist search efforts.
If you have any information on Nathan’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the St. Louis Police Department at 314-231-1212.