Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri House has endorsed a bill that would loosen state regulations on people paid to braid hair.

The bill given initial approval Tuesday would repeal a requirement that hair braiders be licensed by the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, which can take considerable time and money.

The legislation instead would require hair braiders to pay a $25 state registration and complete a self-test about scalp diseases and infection control.

Sponsoring Rep. Shamed Dogan, a St. Louis County Republican, says the legislation “removes unnecessary and irrational burdens” imposed by government.

The bill also is backed by Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Institute for Justice has said Missouri is among 13 states that require hair braiders to obtain some form of cosmetology license.

