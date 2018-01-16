MEHLVILLE (KMOX) — More math specialists will be in some Mehlville school district classrooms this week.
It’s one part of an effort to help improve struggling math scores. The six specialists started work Tuesday and they’ll be in classrooms, one each in one of six elementary schools, by Thursday.
Dr. Chris Gaines, Mehlville’s superintendent, says this is something the school board wanted.
“We’d just been reviewing test scores over the last couple of months with our board of education,” Gaines told KMOX. “The idea of six additional folks came from them.”
The additional staff this semester should cost about $90,000. Gaines says the district is also adding an online learning tool students can access wherever they are, among other initiatives.