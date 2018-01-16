ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 18th annual Rise n’ Shine event to benefit Heat Up St. Louis is approaching.
Heat up St. Louis Founder Gentry Trotter is asking for help. February 9th is the Hardees Rise n Shine event and Trotter is looking for volunteers.
Money spent at 55 Hardees in MO and Illinois goes to helping seniors and elderly who cannot afford to heat their homes.
“I always say, I never have any goals. I just want to raise as much money as I possibly can. I don’t necessarily want to out-do last year or the year before. We’re about saving lives,” he says.
For more information on donating and volunteering go to Heat Up St. Louis.org.