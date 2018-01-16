School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tomorrow business leaders from the St. Louis area will board a bus and head west to the Missouri state capitol. It’s the annual ‘St. Louis Regional Chamber Day’ in Jefferson City. They’ll talk with state lawmakers about some of the region’s priorities, which for the chamber’s Vice President of Innovation Andrew Smith includes implementing the governor’s innovation report.

“There were about 30, 35 options that came out of that. Hyperloop was one of them, we leaned in, and that’s how we ended up getting where we are today with it,” he says.

Hyperloop, if you need a reminder, is the futuristic mode of transportation that sends passengers in a pod through a tube at 700 miles-per-hour. We’ll let you know what else local leaders decide to push at the capitol while they’re there tomorrow.

