ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After filing an appeal with the Missouri Department of Revenue, Greg Daly, collector of revenue for the city of St. Louis, has learned that he will continue running the license fee office at City Hall.
It looked like that office might have to close after the state revenue department decided to award the contract to new management.
But Daly went to work filing his appeal and building support among the public to keep his license office operating, and late last week the winning company withdrew its bid.
Daly’s office serves over 60 thousand city residents per year.