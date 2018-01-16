School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Collector of Revenue, Greg Daly, license fee office

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After filing an appeal with the Missouri Department of Revenue, Greg Daly, collector of revenue for the city of St. Louis, has learned that he will continue running the license fee office at City Hall.

It looked like that office might have to close after the state revenue department decided to award the contract to new management.

But Daly went to work filing his appeal and building support among the public to keep his license office operating, and late last week the winning company withdrew its bid.

Daly’s office serves over 60 thousand city residents per year.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen