ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The waiting game continues for Amazon’s second headquarters. Details continue to slip about what some cities have offered, but there’s no information drip out of St. Louis.
We still don’t know a lot because our KMOX News sunshine request was denied. The economic development partnership says it can keep records under wraps because state law allows that for business negotiations.
Mayor Lyda Krewson says she hasn’t heard anything, but information may be coming “sort of soon”.
This might be a hint, the economic development partnership said they might be able to release part of the bid by January. That was before they flat-out denied the whole thing. Amazon hasn’t given any timetable for when it might narrow down to finalists and eventually pick a city for its second headquarters. Some think a lobbyist registration in Georgia or a real estate inquiry in Boston might provide some clues.