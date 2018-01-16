ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Multiple Republican women today are calling on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign, after admitting to having an extramarital affair.

State Representative Marsha Haefner, of South County, says, “I find no pleasure in saying this, but I believe Governor Greitens is no longer fit to hold Missouri’s public office.”

Just got this statement from @MarshaHaefner. She has called for @EricGreitens to resign from office: pic.twitter.com/3SmvDBR06K — Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) January 16, 2018

She says Greitens already faced questions about dark money and his use a self-destructing texting app. But, Haefner says a criminal investigation into allegations of attempted blackmail is too much.

The governor denies allegations he took a photo of the woman in a compromising position to try and blackmail her.

State Representative Kathie Conway, of St. Charles County, also says the governor should consider resigning.

“As a Republican woman, I think it’s important that we police our own, as well,” she says.

Conway joined KMOX’s Charlie Brennan Tuesday morning.

“If we’re going to be the party of family values, then we have to stand for family values,” she says.

