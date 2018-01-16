ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The United States Army has removed security cameras from Fort Leonard Wood that were made by a company primarily owned by the Chinese Government. The news was originally reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The cameras are owned by Hikvision, which the Chinese government has 42 percent controlling interest.
Col. Christopher Beck, chief of staff at Fort Leonard Wood, said they were trying to avoid “negative perceptions” in making the decision to remove the devices. He doesn’t believe there was ever a security risk.
