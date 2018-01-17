ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the governor will not resign, despite calls from four Republican lawmakers for him to step down. Tuesday, Governor Greitens posted a statement on Facebook not much different from the last one.

In it he says,

Before I was elected Governor, I made a mistake. It was a personal mistake, and I am sorry. I am sorry for the pain it caused to everyone impacted, including Sheena, our boys, our families, our friends, and people who have relied on me. I took responsibility with my family back when this happened, asked for God’s forgiveness and Sheena’s, and Sheena and I dealt with this together, privately. I was, and today I still am, grateful for her forgiveness and love.

Much has now been written about this, and many of the assertions made have not been truthful and have proven extremely hurtful to Sheena, as well as to me. For us, the allegations that go so far beyond the facts have made this much more difficult. I made a mistake, I regret it, and Sheena and I have dealt with it between us. For us, that is where this story starts, and that is where this story ends. We again ask for privacy for everyone involved.

Then and now, we are focused on moving forward. I ask for your forgiveness and hope you can find it in your heart to do so. I assure you that this personal mistake will not deter us from the mission we were sent here to do. We have been, and we will, continue to work for and to fight for the people of Missouri. We will take our state in a new and better direction. There is still much work to be done, and we are back to work for the people of Missouri.