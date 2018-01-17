Filed Under:conditions, expansion, Illinois, marijuana, Medical

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A judge has ordered the state of Illinois to expand the qualifying conditions for medical marijuana use to include intractable pain.

The order seeks to overturn a decision by the Illinois Department of Public Health rejecting pain that’s resistant to treatment as a qualifier for medical marijuana use. Director Dr. Nirav Shah last year cited a “lack of high-quality data” as a reason for denying a recommendation by the now-defunct Illinois Medical Cannabis Advisory Board for the decision.

A health department spokeswoman says Mitchell’s ruling will be appealed.

The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by Ann Mednick of Rolling Meadows. She contended she has taken opioid pills to cope with extreme pain caused by osteoarthritis but wants a treatment with fewer side effects.

