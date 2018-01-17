ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – City leaders in O’Fallon Missouri hosted a public session on I-70 improvements last night, and people turned out in droves.
What they’re hoping to address is providing better access to the interstate from businesses that line the north and south outer roads between Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
Assistant city engineer Jeff Schuepfer (shoop’-fur) explained that over the past decade traffic along the I-70 and Main Street corridors has increased dramatically, overwhelming the original design parameters.
Now, he says, businesses along the outer roads there will have new opportunities as traffic will be exiting the highway onto roads that run right past them.
That, in turn, will relieve much of the congestion at I-70 and Main.