Filed Under:changes, I-70, O'Fallon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – City leaders in O’Fallon Missouri hosted a public session on I-70 improvements last night, and people turned out in droves.

What they’re hoping to address is providing better access to the interstate from businesses that line the north and south outer roads between Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

Assistant city engineer Jeff Schuepfer (shoop’-fur) explained that over the past decade traffic along the I-70 and Main Street corridors has increased dramatically, overwhelming the original design parameters.

Now, he says, businesses along the outer roads there will have new opportunities as traffic will be exiting the highway onto roads that run right past them.

That, in turn, will relieve much of the congestion at I-70 and Main.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen