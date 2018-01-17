ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While backers of the Republican Tax Reform package point to corporate bonuses and raises as evidence the plan will help the middle tax, Missouri’s Democratic Senator is saying, not so fast.

Claire McCaskill says she hope the people who live paycheck to paycheck get some help out of the law, but she has read the fine print, and that was has her worried.

“I don’t want it to fail, but I am very, very worried because I understand the details. I understand the weeds of that bill, and I know what it’s going to mean long term, in terms of even being an incentive for people to take jobs over seas,” she says.

McCaskill says the bill puts all of cuts on our children’s credit card, and she still wonders why they made corporate tax cuts permanent while allowing individual reductions to expire.

