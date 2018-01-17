Photo by: Delmar Hall

An upcoming 30-year reunion at Delmar Hall is one you don’t want to miss!

Mississippi Nights, a music club that opened in the late ’70s on Laclede’s Landing, is being revived for a reunion.

On March 29, Delmar Hall will host a Mississippi Nights Reunion with live music, old staff members, and more.

The bands are still to be determined.

“You can look forward to a casual night out and enjoy a jam session-style of show, which is reflected in our ticket price,” says Patrick Hagen, managing partner of Delmar Hall.

Tickets start at $10, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

