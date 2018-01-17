ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New local influenza numbers are due out later today.
This season’s flu is so bad, the Centers for Disease Control postponed a briefing on nuclear preparedness to focus instead on flu cases. So what’s making this flu season so bad? The CDC’s Alicia Fry says the predominant strain is hard to tame with the current vaccine.
“All influenza viruses are changing constantly, and for some reason this H3N2 virus is changing even faster. Why exactly it’s changing faster than the other ones we don’t know,” she says.
Last week, we saw nearly thirteen hundred newly confirmed cases of the flu in St. Louis County, 700 new cases in St. Charles County.