(KMOX) – A Republican and Democrat from Illinois have introduced legislation in Washington D.C. that would make “panic buttons” more available in schools.
It’s called the SOS Act, short for Securing Our Schools.
U.S. Reps Mike Bost (R-IL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) introduced the bipartisan legislation, establishing a pilot program through the Department of Justice to make panic buttons more available to school systems.
It’s supported by the National Sheriff’s Association and the National Education Association.
“Response time is vitally important during emergency situations, and the SOS Act provides life-saving technology to contact first responders immediately when these incidents take place at schools,” Bost said in a news release.
Incidents include a medical emergency, active school shooter, or natural disaster.
The legislation would authorize the DOJ to give school districts grants to help pay for the buttons.