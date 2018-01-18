Click here for a list of all 2018 Soulard Mardi Gras Events!

BEGGIN’ PET PARADE

Sunday, February 4th is the 24th annual Beggin’ Pet Parade! Every year, thousands of pet owners and their four-legged, furry friends come festively costumed to strut their stuff through Soulard in style! Register your furry friend in advance online or on the day of the event at 12th and Allen, starting at 10:00A—registration fee is a $10 donation to benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Spectators and dog-lovers can line the streets to watch for free. The Beggin’ Pet Parade starts at 1:00P and wraps up with a best-dressed contest, also known as the Coronation Pageant, at Soulard Market Park where the King and Queen of Barkus will be crowned!

From 9:00A- 1:00P, our stations and partners will be at the heart of the festivities with our exclusive vendor village located at the start of the parade route at 12th and Allen. Stop by, shop and show off your costumed pet! Click here for more information!

BLUES ALUMNI EXPERIENCE | BUD LIGHT GRAND PARADE

If you ever wanted to celebrate alongside Blues legends at St. Louis’ biggest party, then this is an all-star experience you don’t want to miss! At the Blues Alumni Party Tent, your all-inclusive ticket lets you hang out with some of the most exciting players who ever wore the Blue Note in a climate-controlled tent right on the Bud Light Grand Parade route—located at the Lafayette Lofts on 7th and Ann.

The party starts at 9:00A and goes until 5:00P on Saturday, February 10th! Tickets include: inclusive bar with beer and themed cocktails, KMOX Sports leading an unscripted Storytelling Panel segment with Blues Alumni, lunch buffet from Joanie’s To Go, bubble hockey tournament, skill competitions and a front row view of the Bud Light Grand Parade! Click here for tickets!

FAT BLUESDAY WATCH PARTY

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with the best Blues experience outside of Scottrade – the Fat Bluesday Watch Party! Admission is free to watch the Blues take the ice in Nashville vs. the Predators on a giant screen in the climate-controlled Bud Light Party Centre, February 13th.

The party kicks off at 6:00P and the puck drops at 7:00P. KMOX and Fox Sports Midwest will provide Live Intermission reports throughout the game and local Soulard restaurants will be serving up special dishes created exclusively for the event and featured drinks will be available. Click here for more information!