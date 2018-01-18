MALDEN, Mo. (KMOX) – An earthquake near the Missouri Bootheel Thursday afternoon registered a 2.7 on the Richter Scale.
The epicenter of the quake was in Malden, southeast of Poplar Bluff. It happened at 2:04 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded two days ago in Southeast Missouri.
The USGS says the earthquake struck Tuesday more than 2 miles southwest of Caruthersville.
An interactive map on the site shows 16 small quakes near or in the Bootheel in the last 10 days.