ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Apple, maker of iPads, iPhones and Mac computers, plans to build a second corporate campus somewhere in the United States, but didn’t say in which city or even what it’s looking for. The pledge also includes hiring 20 thousand workers over the next five years.

Most of Apple’s employees right now are currently in Cupertino California. Just like Amazon outgrowing Seattle, these tech companies are finding life in overflowing west coast cities isn’t exactly a utopia.

“Our proposal is much more compelling if you think about everything that St. Louis has to offer. I was just in Seattle recently, and the place is busting at the seams, they’re under tremendous stress. Amazon has built over 10 million square feet of buildings, Microsoft, Facebook and Google all have buildings in downtown, and quite frankly the transportation there, their congestion, they’re just not built for that kind of capacity that they jammed in there,” says Clayco founder and CEO Bob Clark.

Clark talked with us recently about St. Louis’ bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. Amazon released specific guidelines for what it wants in a headquarters town. Apple, meantime, has only said that the new campus will initially be devoted to customer support.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook