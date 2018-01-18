(Photo: Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – An attorney representing the ex-husband of the woman with whom Gov. Eric Greitens admitted having an affair now claims the FBI has been on the case for more than a year.

Attorney Albert Watkins says he has had “scores of ongoing forms of communication” from the FBI concerning Greitens going back to before the election.

“The FBI has an elevated degree of interest, and has had an elevated degree of interest in this situation since — I can personally assert and represent — October of 2016,” he says.

Watkins says the information sought by the FBI seems to be for the purpose of corroborating the FBI’s pre-existing knowledge.

Asked what the potential federal crime the feds could be looking into, Watkins would only talk in generalities.

“Well, I can tell you federal authorities are always interested when there is the inappropriate utilization of wires — by that, I mean cell phones,” Watkins said, “especially if certain images have been transmitted from one person to another person. The utilization of a wire gives federal authorities jurisdiction.

“The federal authorities are always interested in when a publicly elected official is vulnerable to extortion.”

Watkins says he cannot say or speculate on the nature and scope of the FBI inquiry may be, but he says he’s turned over evidence to the FBI, and his client is willing to be interviewed by them.

“There has been a request for information, there has been an ongoing dialogue and cooperation with them,” Watkins said. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been the sole contact in this regard.”

KMOX is awaiting a response from the FBI, which as a matter of policy does not confirm or comment on the existence of possible investigations.

Greitens’ attorney James Bennett tells KMOX he’s not aware of any FBI investigation of Greitens.

“Since October 2016, there has been no contact from the FBI with me or Governor Greitens,” Bennett said. “We have received no contact from any person in or outside of government about any FBI inquires concerning Governor Greitens.”

Bennett also says he sees no need for any FBI investigation into Greitens.

“We continue to be of the view that there is no cause for any sort of inquiry by the FBI regarding this private matter,” Bennett said.

Separate from the alleged FBI inquiry, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney has announced plans to investigate allegations that Greitens took a picture of the woman partially undressed and threatened to spread the picture around, if she ever talked about the affair.

Greitens has denied taking the picture or threatening to blackmail the woman.

