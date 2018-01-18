Filed Under:24 hours, crisis center, drugs, homeless, Reverend Ken McKoy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Community leaders are set to gather this morning to talk about a new way to help the homeless or those addicted to drugs.

The Reverend Ken McKoy is calling it a “Mental Health Crisis Center” that would operate around the clock, not just 9-to-5 on weekdays.

“There’s a place they can take them, there’s a bed for them. If they’re struggling with heroin or something like that they can get methadone, whatever medication they need,” he says.

McKoy’s suggesting a local center could be modeled after one that was established several years ago in Kansas City, with a base in downtown St. Louis but serving the larger community.

