ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Community leaders are set to gather this morning to talk about a new way to help the homeless or those addicted to drugs.
The Reverend Ken McKoy is calling it a “Mental Health Crisis Center” that would operate around the clock, not just 9-to-5 on weekdays.
“There’s a place they can take them, there’s a bed for them. If they’re struggling with heroin or something like that they can get methadone, whatever medication they need,” he says.
McKoy’s suggesting a local center could be modeled after one that was established several years ago in Kansas City, with a base in downtown St. Louis but serving the larger community.