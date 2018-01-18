ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County has seen a slight drop in the number of new flu cases this past week, while St. Charles County has seen a slight rise.

Signs the flu could be peaking in St. Louis County – new cases for the week ending January 14th totaled 1074, that’s down from 1282 the previous week. But new cases continue to rise in St. Charles County, up from 862 the previous week to 998 this past week.

The CDC says it doesn’t know yet if the flu has peaked for the season yet, but it cautions sometimes one strain peaks early, then the second strain picks up steam. Either way, the CDC says we can expect flu activity for the next 11 to 13 weeks, so it’s still not too late they say to get a flu shot, which is proving to be 30 percent effective so far this season.

