ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis musician who had been missing since early Friday morning has been found dead.
Nathan Jatcko, 31, took his own life, according to a Facebook page his family made to help find him. They made the following announcement late Wednesday night:
Jatcko, was last seen at his apartment in the South City area around 1:30 a.m. last Friday.
He never made it to a scheduled Friday morning rehearsal for a performance at The Monocle in The Grove later that evening, and he didn’t find a substitute or call his fellow musicians to let them know he wouldn’t be there, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. His family filed a missing person’s report with St. Louis police that night.
Jatcko grew up in Highland and studied music at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He lived and performed in St. Louis for several years.