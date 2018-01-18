Filed Under:missing person, Nathan Jatcko
(Facebook photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis musician who had been missing since early Friday morning has been found dead.

Nathan Jatcko, 31, took his own life, according to a Facebook page his family made to help find him. They made the following announcement late Wednesday night:

Jatcko, was last seen at his apartment in the South City area around 1:30 a.m. last Friday.

He never made it to a scheduled Friday morning rehearsal for a performance at The Monocle in The Grove later that evening, and he didn’t find a substitute or call his fellow musicians to let them know he wouldn’t be there, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. His family filed a missing person’s report with St. Louis police that night.

Jatcko grew up in Highland and studied music at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He lived and performed in St. Louis for several years.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen