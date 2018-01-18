(Facebook photo)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Which do you want first — the good news, or the bad news?

Here’s both: McArthur’s Bakery is preparing to launch an online delivery system, but in turn is closing its Chesterfield location.

The announcement was made on the bakery’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

“After the success of our holiday ordering and delivery services, we are preparing to launch an entirely new online ordering and delivery platform.”

The company says it wants to adapt to trends of delivery.

“As exciting as this new system is, it does not come without a cost,” the post continues.

Chesterfield’s Olive Boulevard location will close this Sunday, Jan. 21.

“This closure will free up many valuable resources, allowing us to focus on serving more people in St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and several communities in Illinois without brick and mortar.”

The bakery has been in St. Louis for 62 years.

