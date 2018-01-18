ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis public safety director Jimmie Edwards is telling the board of aldermen it’s time for police to fight crime at all levels–even the non-violent crimes such running stop signs, expired temp tags or prostitution.
“We have to address the prostitution issue on Grand and on Jefferson and wherever it is. That’s that low level policing that I was talking about. Unless we address that policing, we will have a lawless community,” he says.
Missouri truck stops, bus stations, some hotels and other businesses would be required to hang posters advertising the national human trafficking hotline under the first bill passed by the state House this year.
Edwards says he’s also in support of the plan by new police chief John Hayden to increase police manpower in a rectangle of neighborhoods in north St. Louis, where 67 percent of last year’s murders took place.