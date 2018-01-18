As a part of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s 50th anniversary at Powell Hall celebration, the public is invited to several extraordinary activities that tell the story of the historic hall.

A free open house will begin with an historic overview of the Powell Hall. Following the overview, children and adults can explore the SLSO Instrument Petting Zoo. Guests at the open house will also observe a St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra rehearsal led by SLSYO Music Director Gemma New.

Saturday, January 20, 2018 (free)

11:00am – 11:45am: Lecture in Partnership with the Missouri History Museum St. Louis

11:45am – 1:15pm: Instrument Petting Zoo and Tours of Powell Hall

1:30pm – 2:30pm: St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra Open Rehearsal

RSVPs for the free activities at slso.org/powellat50

Powell Hall at 50 Movie Presentation:

The celebration of Powell Hall will include a movie presentation of “TheSound of Music,” the last movie shown in the St. Louis Theatre before it became Powell Hall. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be available for sale. The movie presentation will not include a performance from the SLSO.

Saturday, January 20, 2018 ($5/ticket)

7:00pm (Doors open at 6pm)

Powell Hall

Tickets can be purchased at slso.org/powellat50

Powell Hall at 50 Library Exhibit:

The SLSO has teamed up with St. Louis Public Library to create an exhibit celebrating the history of the building and the SLSO. The free exhibit is on display at St. Louis Public Library’s Central Library, 1301 Olive Street. The public is also invited to attend a free SLSO chamber music performance at Central Library.

January 16, 2018 – March 17, 2018 – Exhibit at Central Library (free)

10:00am-8:30pm Monday-Thursday

10:00am-5:30pm Friday-Saturday

Closed Sunday

March 6, 2018, 7:00pm – SLSO chamber concert at Central Library (free)

St. Louis Public Library – Central

Additional information about the 50th anniversary celebration of Powell Hall can be found here.