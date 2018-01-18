KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — An umbrella sparked a scare at a Seattle-area hospital after it was mistaken for a rifle. KOMO reports an employee of Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed a visitor yesterday morning carrying a backpack that had a long-handled item sticking from the top of it.
Evergreen Health spokeswoman Kay Taylor said surveillance video was reviewed but it wasn’t clear what the object was. So the hospital was put on lockdown and a surveillance photo of the man was sent out. The man recognized himself and contacted security to let them know it was an umbrella with a handle that’s shaped like a sword.
Police confirmed it was not a weapon and the lockdown was lifted.