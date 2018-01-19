ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s official – the new Facebook Community Boost program is heading to St. Louis in 2018.
Program manager Aneesh Raman says they’ll offer extended training for small business owners.
“Helping them figure out everything from how to come online for the first time, to how to think about trading beyond the city, beyond the state, even beyond the country,” he says.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself was in St. Louis a couple of months ago to announce that St. Louis would be among the first cities to host the program.
He said St. Louis businesses “get it” with 62-percent acknowledging that the creation of a social media presence is critical to business growth.