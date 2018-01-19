Filed Under:armed robbery, McDonald's
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police need the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a McDonald’s at 1919 S. Jefferson about 1:36 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect entered the McDonald’s armed with a rifle, and jumped over the counter.

Witnesses say he demanded money from the register. After being told there was no register, the suspect confronted the supervisor in his office and took money from the safe.

The suspect left the store and was last seen walking westbound through the parking lot.

He is described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’9”, 150 to 180 pounds, last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and a multi-colored scarf covering his face. At the time of the robbery, he was armed with a black rifle or automatic rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.

