ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The public will have a chance to honor longtime civil rights leader and attorney Frankie Muse Freeman this evening. Freeman died a week ago at the age of 101.
Her body will lie in repose from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum. Her funeral will take place Jan 20th at 9:30am at her longtime church Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers: The family has requested donations in her name to the Washington Tabernacle Scholarship fund, a fund she helped establish, and her alma mater Howard University in Washington D.C. where she got her law degree.