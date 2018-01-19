Filed Under:frankie freeman, funeral, service, visitation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The public will have a chance to honor longtime civil rights leader and attorney Frankie Muse Freeman this evening. Freeman died a week ago at the age of 101.

Her body will lie in repose from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum. Her funeral will take place Jan 20th at 9:30am at her longtime church Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers: The family has requested donations in her name to the Washington Tabernacle Scholarship fund, a fund she helped establish, and her alma mater Howard University in Washington D.C. where she got her law degree.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen