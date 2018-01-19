Filed Under:basketball players, Billikens, billikens basketball, Saint Louis University, Scott Rosenblum, sexual misconduct, SLU
(Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis University disciplines four Billikens basketball players accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations go back to September of 2017. Three women reported they were sexually assaulted by the four SLU athletes.

Now, three Billikens basketball players are suspended for more than a year, and a fourth is expelled, according to defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, who represents the three suspended players.

Rosenblum says they “did nothing wrong,” and he plans to appeal to the Title IX decision.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office says police have not referred the case to them for any possible charges.

St. Louis University is not commenting on the scandal, except to release a statement that the results of its investigation have been communicated to each of the parties, and they have the right to appeal.

