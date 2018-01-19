ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lawsuit filed by Missouri’s Attorney General accuses St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s staff of a pattern of breaking the Sunshine Law. Post Dispatch Investigative Reporter Jeremy Kohler is not a party to the suit, but he covers the Stenger administration and says his public records requests aren’t always answered.
“At times they want to charge for hours of research by lawyers, and other times it’s available with no charge, sometimes they don’t respond at all to a request, you’re bounced around from official to official in the Stenger administration, so it’s been a challenge,” he says.
Stenger, a Democrat, says he is confident his office will win the lawsuit. He tells the Post in a text that the suit is a “transparent attempt by the Republican attorney general to score political points” as he runs for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill.