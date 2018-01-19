ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A retired General speaks in Missouri and says today’s youth are unfit to serve.
The Department of Defense estimates that 71 percent of the roughly 34 million 17- to 24-year-olds in the United States would fail to qualify for enlistment in the military.
“Primarily because of education, obesity, drug abuse, and criminal record. So the 720 retired military generals and admirals, we’re all concerned about, because that is a readiness issue for the future,” says retired General Frank Grass with Mission Readiness
Missouri state Sen. Wayne Wallingford co-hosted the recent discussion. He’s encouraging lawmakers to find ways to turn the trend around. Mission Readiness includes retired admirals and generals who focus on strengthening national security by encouraging young people to stay fit, stay in school and stay out of trouble.