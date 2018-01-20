ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The governor of Missouri is speaking with select members of the media for the first time since admitting to having an extramarital affair prior to his run for office.

Saturday afternoon by phone, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens told KMOX’s Mark Reardon he is not resigning, despite being asked to by some state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“There’s a lot of falsehoods that have been reported. There is no blackmail. There was no violence. The mistake that I made is that I was engaged in a consensual relationship with a woman who is not my wife. It is a mistake for which I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Greitens said there were no other affairs with other women, and he’s ready to move forward for the people of Missouri.

“I made a mistake with one woman years ago, and Sheena (his wife) and I dealt with it privately. All of the other falsehoods and rumors that people are spreading are just that — they’re false. I made a mistake. I’m deeply sorry for it, and Sheena and I are strong; we’re moving on. We’ve got a strong team; we’re moving on,” he said. “All of your listeners should rest easy, sleep easy, knowing that we are here and we’re going to continue to work on behalf of kids in foster care, law enforcement officers, our veterans, and people who are out struggling and working. We’re here working for them.”

