Brian Kelly @brpkelly
WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KMOX)-Investigators say the driver who caused a fatal head-on accident on Interstate 64 at Illinois 111 Sunday morning, may have been drunk.

Illinois State Police say the suspect’s vehicle was eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate at 7:00 am, when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was killed. Her name is not being released, yet.

The suspect was seriously injured. Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident, which closed the westbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

