TROY, Mo. (KMOX) – Police are seeking the public’s help to track down a missing Troy Missouri girl.
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued concerning the whereabouts of 10-year-old Madalyn Stokes, who was reported missing from her home at 1100 Sleepy Hollow in Troy just after 10 am Sunday.
Police say her parents returned home from a shopping trip and found a note saying that the girl was leaving because they “did not want here anymore”.
She took $200 from her savings along with some clothing.
Madalyn Stokes is a white female, 4’10” weighing approx. 60 lbs., with blonde or strawberry hair, and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel shirt, pink and black coat, blue jeans and carrying a blue and white backpack.
Anyone with information about the missing girl should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Troy MO police department at (636) 528-6100.