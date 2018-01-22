SEATTLE (AP) At least in this case, there’s a clear reason why you can’t find a cashier when you’re ready to buy something.
Amazon has a cashier-less store. The concept isn’t brand new; the giant online retailer has been working on the idea for more than a year now. And the first full-fledged model is to open today in downtown Seattle. The Amazon Go store lets shoppers scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave.
And not to worry Amazon says if a customer takes an item and puts it back on the shelf, they won’t be charged.