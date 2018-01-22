Filed Under:Alex Ferrario, Amy Marxkors, audio, Brett Hull, Interview, KMOX, Show, St. Louis Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko, Wendy's Week In Hockey

Brett Hull was a guest on Wendy’s Week In Hockey show with KMOX’s Alex Ferrario and Amy Marxkors, Monday and he talked about the recent passing of former Blues owner Mike Shanahan Sr., and his expectations for St. Louis the rest of this season.

The entire interview will air during the show between 7-9 p.m., Monday and you will be able to re-listen to the show, commercial free, online at KMOX.com/audio.

Here is a segment of that interview, with Hull talking about the work of Mike Yeo this season and Hull’s thoughts on how he expects a little bit more offensively from Vladimir Tarasenko:

