File photo of a can of Budweiser beer. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Budweiser no longer makes the cut as one of America’s three most popular beers, CNN Money reports.
Before 2001, Budweiser was the top-selling U.S. beer, but it surrendered the crown to Bud Light. Coors Light knocked Budweiser out of the second spot in 2011.
Now, Miller Lite has taken over third place, bumping Bud to No. 4, according to sales estimates from the trade publication Beer Marketer’s Insights, which has kept track since the mid-1970s.
However, Miller Lite sales dipped in 2017 — all four top-selling beers slipped last year.
