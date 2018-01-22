Associated Press
Filed Under:Gov. Greitens, Greitens affair, Missouri budget
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes a reporters question as he unveils the new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Greitens, who is under investigation for having an extramartial affair before he became Governor several years ago, took questions from reporters, saying he will not resign over allegations that he threatened to blackmail the woman he had an affair with. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks since acknowledging an extramarital affair, announcing a budget plan that would slice at least $68 million from public colleges and universities.

jcp2018012204 Embattled Missouri Governor Proposes $68M in Higher Ed Cuts

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveils the new state budget during a press conference in his office at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Greitens pitched the cut on Monday while outlining his roughly $28.8 billion budget recommendation for the fiscal year that begins in July. He’s also asking for about $48 million less than what’s called for under state law to fully fund K-12 public schools.

Greitens has faced scrutiny for the affair with his then-hairdresser in 2015. He did not directly answer repeated questions from reporters Monday over whether allegations that he took a partially nude photo of the woman are true. He has denied allegations of blackmail.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen